America’s Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum Is Worried She Has Coronavirus But Can’t Get Tested

Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an effect on the nation, a number of studios are both shutting down or suspending their TV productions till additional discover. Whereas Tom Hanks and spouse Rita Wilson are at the moment being handled after testing optimistic for coronavirus whereas working in Australia, others haven’t been so fortunate in getting help. America’s Got Talent decide Heidi Klum says she is fearful she might need the virus, however, like so many within the U.S., hasn’t been in a position to get examined.
Just lately, Heidi Klum recorded a video that she posted to her Instagram story, explaining the explanations behind her absence from the present this previous week. The decide said that she is “not feeling good.” Klum does look sick within the story, mendacity in her mattress whereas chatting with her followers about her choice to “keep house to not infect different individuals.” The America’s Got Talent decide not too long ago revealed (through Folks) that she’s been experiencing a wide range of signs, together with a cough and runny nostril. She says she can be “feeling feverish.” As a precaution, Klum says she tried to get examined for coronavirus to make certain. Nonetheless, she has been unsuccessful in her endeavor. In her phrases:
I’d like to do the corona check however there simply isn’t one right here. I’ve tried with two totally different medical doctors and I simply can’t get one.
Effectively, that’s alarming! Heidi Klum went house on Tuesday, opting to depart the America’s Got Talent set due to her signs. She didn’t return for the taping on Wednesday this week, so Trendy Household star Eric Stonestreet stepped in to fill her position as decide. Whereas she hopes her signs are simply that of a standard chilly and nothing extra, she urges everybody to remain at house if they aren’t feeling effectively. It’s undoubtedly a sensible name, contemplating that the virus continues to unfold and the way onerous it has been to get coronavirus testing achieved in a well timed method.
What’s extra, America’s Got Talent has adopted in the identical vein as different stay exhibits, together with The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, and HBO’s Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, in going forward with out a stay studio viewers for the foreseeable future. With so many exhibits halting manufacturing and being cautious, these selections are par for the course at this level.
Personally, I additionally hope that Heidi Klum is simply experiencing a daily chilly and that she feels higher quickly. Within the meantime, it’s for the very best that Klum stays remoted at house till she is ready to get examined for coronavirus.
The subsequent season of America’s Got Talent isn’t scheduled to start airing on NBC till the summer season. Till then, you’ll want to examine our midseason schedule for extra on what to look at on cable and streaming platforms.
