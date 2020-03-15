America’s Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum Is Worried She Has Coronavirus But Can’t Get Tested

Just lately, Heidi Klum recorded a video that she posted to her Instagram story, explaining the explanations behind her absence from the present this previous week. The decide said that she is “not feeling good.” Klum does look sick within the story, mendacity in her mattress whereas chatting with her followers about her choice to “keep house to not infect different individuals.” The America’s Got Talent decide not too long ago revealed (through Folks) that she’s been experiencing a wide range of signs, together with a cough and runny nostril. She says she can be “feeling feverish.” As a precaution, Klum says she tried to get examined for coronavirus to make certain. Nonetheless, she has been unsuccessful in her endeavor. In her phrases: