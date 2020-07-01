America’s Got Talent’s First Golden Buzzer Winner Without An Audience Made Show History

Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for the America’s Got Expertise Season 15 episode that aired Tuesday, June 30. Learn at your personal threat!

If you happen to watch America’s Got Expertise lengthy sufficient, it is not laborious to see the sample in acts that advance. The present loves its acrobats, massive group dance crews, magicians, and children that may do something exceptionally properly. Provided that, it was fairly a shock that the collection introduced on what was mentioned to be a present first, and that very same contestant ended up getting a golden buzzer in Season 15’s first audience-less episode.