America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum Under Fire For Seemingly Body Shaming Young Competitor

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the June 9 episode of America’s Got Expertise Season 15. Learn at your individual threat!

America’s Got Expertise aired what could also be its most contentious episode of Season 15 as far as Heidi Klum is below fireplace for seemingly body-shaming a younger competitor. Amanda LaCount got here on the expertise program to showcase her dancing, and within the course of, try to interrupt the mould on what the anticipated physique sort is for knowledgeable dancer.