America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum Under Fire For Seemingly Body Shaming Young Competitor

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the June 9 episode of America’s Got Expertise Season 15. Learn at your individual threat!
America’s Got Expertise aired what could also be its most contentious episode of Season 15 as far as Heidi Klum is below fireplace for seemingly body-shaming a younger competitor. Amanda LaCount got here on the expertise program to showcase her dancing, and within the course of, try to interrupt the mould on what the anticipated physique sort is for knowledgeable dancer.
Amanda LaCount’s efficiency started together with her telling the judges about her journey up to now, and the way she’d been rejected from dance groups ever since she was a toddler because of her physique sort. She caught with it regardless, and hoped to alter some minds by showing on America’s Got Expertise. With Simon Cowell‘s encouragement, the 19-year-old unleashed her efficiency on the world, and was a fast hit with the viewers.
The gang and two of the judges (Cowell and Sofia Vergara) had been behind the efficiency, nevertheless it appeared clear Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel weren’t followers. The distinction between the 2 is that Mandel waited till the tip to share his criticisms, whereas Klum, figuring out the story of Amanda LaCount and the adversity she confronted, hit her buzzer round 40 seconds into the efficiency. Afterward Klum commented on the efficiency, and weirdly sufficient, had principally constructive issues to say.
I additionally suppose you are an ideal dancer. I additionally love your vibe, your spirit, your power. It undoubtedly additionally bought me bumping in my seat. I simply do not suppose it is 1,000,000 greenback act.
Heidi Klum made it clear she favored the dancing, spirit, power, and vibe of Amanda LaCount, nevertheless it’s what the supermodel (who had a latest well being scare) did not say which had viewers questioning what precisely she did not like.
The criticism that Amanda LaCount wasn’t a “million greenback act” was a bit weird, particularly contemplating that is nonetheless the auditions. Most of those early advancing acts aren’t worthy of 1,000,000 {dollars}, however they proceed on for leisure and to spice up no matter post-America’s Got Expertise careers they make for themselves elsewhere. It appeared like a cop out, and maybe Heidi Klum saving face after realizing she and the group weren’t on the identical web page.
No matter Heidi Klum’s opinion of the act, many consider she stepped over the road in hitting the buzzer for a contestant who clearly laid out her fears and insecurities as a dancer. It was pointless and felt like a delicate reaffirmation of all of the issues Amanda LaCount had heard previously.
The second feels particularly imply contemplating the “pink X” was uncharacteristic for Heidi Klum in the remainder of the episode. There have been lots different acts that got here and went within the episode, and Klum did not really feel the necessity to “X” them out even when the efficiency wasn’t fairly what it must be. Sure, I am referring to the comedy magicians who do not really do magic.
It must be famous at this level that Amanda LaCount is just not fairly the small city unknown dancer America’s Got Expertise portrayed her as. She’s a notable dancer in Hollywood, and has not too long ago appeared in tasks like Girl Gaga‘s “Silly Love” music video, The Little Mermaid Dwell!, and Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Subsequent.” And that is simply the tip of the iceberg, actually, as LaCount has appeared and danced in notable exhibits and music movies in Hollywood way back to 2015.
The purpose being, she’s knowledgeable dancer proficient sufficient to be acknowledged for notable tasks. The dance might not have been one of the best America’s Got Expertise has ever seen, nevertheless it was definitely adequate to keep away from a pink “X” in my view and others.
Heidi Klum didn’t touch upon the episode on Twitter, although neither did any of the opposite judges of America’s Got Expertise. It is going to be fascinating to see if Klum will reply to the criticism, or simply press on hoping the controversy dies within the following days.
America’s Got Expertise airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the competitors, and for the most recent information in tv and films.
