‘America’s Most Needed’ Returns to Fox, Ten Years After Cancellation

A decade after Fox canceled “America’s Most Needed,” the community is reviving the collection — with new host Elizabeth Vargas.

The brand new “America’s Most Needed” will premiere this March on Fox, the community introduced on Friday. The format would be the identical: “Vargas will ask for viewers’ assist as she breaks down instances from the present’s new headquarters, consulting with a group of specialists representing legislation enforcement items such because the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Workplace and Secret Service,” the community mentioned.

“America’s Most Needed” caught 1,186 criminals over 25 seasons in its unique run with host John Walsh — beginning in 1988 on Fox, after which shifting to Lifetime for a number of extra years earlier than the present ended for good in 2013.

Even after the present moved to Lifetime, Fox owned the trademark and copyright to “America’s Most Needed,” making a return to the community straightforward. Fox Various Leisure will produce the brand new model of “AMW,” with John Ferracane as showrunner and government producer. Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente and James Bruce of XG Productions and Glenn Geller can even function government producers.

“’America’s Most Needed’ empowered viewers to assist America efficiently seize a few of its most harmful fugitives,” mentioned Rob Wade, president of different leisure and specials at Fox Leisure. “By bringing again this groundbreaking collection with new and efficient tech-based crime-fighting instruments and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Vargas, we hope to proceed John Walsh’s long-standing mission to be a robust voice for crime victims in every single place.”

The brand new present guarantees trendy advances “corresponding to augmented actuality and 3-D life-size avatars that can illustrate what suspects would possibly appear like now, pinpoint map-tracking that can take the viewers hot-on-the-trail of suspects, and social media.”

Walsh additionally gave his blessing in a press release: “Capturing harmful fugitives, bringing justice to victims and discovering lacking youngsters is my lifetime’s work. I’m so excited to hear ‘America’s Most Needed’ is coming again and I assist its return. God bless.”

Vargas beforehand was an anchor on ABC’s “20/20” for 15 years, in addition to anchor of ABC’s “World Information Tonight” and the information anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”