AmfAR Going Forward With Cannes Gala

The fabulously well-to-do are able to get together with their fellow one-percenters on the Cannes Movie Pageant, COVID be damned.

AmfAR will host the annual fundraiser to learn AIDS analysis on July 16, the group introduced this week. The occasion, which boasts $10,000 tickets and has performed host to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and a dizzying array of champagne-sipping A-listers, will as soon as once more be held on the Resort du Cap. No performers have been lined up but.

It’s an indication that the Cannes Movie Pageant is sticking to its plans to host an in-person occasion from July 6 to July 17 at the same time as France enters one other pandemic-related lockdown resulting from a surge within the nation’s ICUs.

This yr’s competition could not have as many splashy premieres and celeb sightings, however a number of the massive manufacturers that use Cannes to focus on their luxurious wares are planning to be there in power and studios are tentatively planning to have some type of presence on the Côte d’Azur, although will probably be a lot decreased.

Cannes normally takes place in Could, however it’s being delayed by two months within the hopes that COVID circumstances will decline and vaccination charges in Europe and elsewhere will climb. That has meant, nonetheless, that the competition is unfolding in the midst of the busy summer time vacationer season, which signifies that the resort’s venues are in excessive demand.

The occasions may have to incorporate some new security precautions, one thing amfAR alludes to in its announcement.

“The gala is among the world’s most profitable profit occasions and probably the most coveted ticket on the town through the Cannes Movie Pageant,” the press launch reads. “This yr we are able to solely accommodate a restricted variety of visitors, making the occasion extra unique than ever.”

This time solely 400 visitors can be allowed, lower than half of what the occasion normally attracts. Presumably capability restrictions could also be an excellent larger barrier to entry than the eye-popping ticket costs.

Marc Malkin contributed to this report.