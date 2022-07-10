Amico is still alive: Intellivision is still working on his console and clears up the latest misunderstanding

A few days ago, the device’s trademark was updated with the ‘abandoned’ label, raising concerns.

It seemed that Intellivision was working on what would be a dream for any fan of retro games, since his Amico console wants to bring back great classics from mythical machines like Atari or Mattel’s Intellivision itself. However, the device has come a long way. hillyas the company reported more than one delay in the launch and, as if this were not enough, there was a change in the status of the trademark that gave the project by abandoned.

Intellivision is still working on the consolePhil AdamUsers were quick to express their concern at a possible cancellationbut the CEO of Intellivision, Phil Adam, has sent a statement to IGN that will renew the hopes of more than one player. After all, the company claims that “is still working on the console” and, speaking of the change mentioned in the previous paragraph, he comments that the United States Patent and Trademark Office “is usually quite slow in updating” the status of products.

It should be remembered that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had given the label ‘abandoned’ to the Intellivision console because the company had not submitted a Declaration of Use on time. However, everything indicates that this scare is due to a purely bureaucratic issue and, therefore, users can continue to wait for the release of Amico at some point in the future.

And it is that there are not a few players who want to get their hands on this console. Beyond the promise to recover iconic games of the sector, the return of Earthworm Jim with a new title has also been confirmed. In this way, Amico intends to become a time machine that takes us back to a time when video games and their mechanics were simpler.

