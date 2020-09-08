Amid controversy over LAC, Indian Army shows humanity, 3 civilians and cattle returned to China

new Delhi: Both the dispute and tension on the India-China border is increasing. On the one hand, while there is tension on the LAC, on the other hand, the Indian Army has done the work of practicing human religion in Eastern Command. The reputation of the Indian Army is in the world with the same name that our army has a very professional attitude. In such a situation, 13 yaks and 4 calves who had wandered in the Indian side crossing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh were returned to China by the Indian Army. Also Read – Situation on Ladakh border very tense, India China soldiers in face-to-face position near Rejang La Peak

The Indian Army said that on Monday, 13 yaks and 4 calves had crossed the border into the eastern Kameng part of Arunachal Pradesh. In such a situation, these animals were handed back to China by the Indian Army and the army introduced humanity. In this regard, Chinese officials also thanked the Indian Army for their humanity.

Humanity paramount#IndianArmy extends help and #Medical assistance to stranded #Chinese citizens at the India – China Border of #NorthSikkim at altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For #IndianArmy #Humanity is foremost#HumanValues#IndianArmy#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/mdW7Tka0wo – ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 5, 2020

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army said in a tweet that the stray animals, including 13 yaks and 4 calves, have been handed over to China in the eastern Kameng part of Arunachal Pradesh. These cattle had wandered into the Indian border. During this, Chinese officials thanked and expressed gratitude.

In a humane gesture, Indian Army handed over 13 Yaks and four calves that strayed across the LAC on 31 Aug 20 in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh to China on 07 Sep 20.Chinese officials present thanked Indian Army for the compassionate gesture@adgpi pic.twitter.com/9MaRpUwX5r – EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 7, 2020

Let me tell you that even before that three Chinese citizens had wandered into the Indian border in the North Sikkim area. After this, help, oxygen, food and warm clothes were provided by the Indian Army to save them, after which the army also told them the way to return to their country.