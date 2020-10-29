Amid Corona epidemic, Election Commission conducts Bihar elections on ‘own faith’: Arora

new Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday that the Election Commission was “discouraged” from conducting Bihar assembly elections amid the Kovid-19 epidemic but the Election Commission believed it was “to hold elections on its own,” Do not leap in the dark. Also Read – Amazing: Kovid-19 infected woman gave birth to twins, was childless for many years

Breaking the earlier tradition, the Chief Election Commissioner also attended the press conference on Wednesday at the end of the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. In general, only the concerned Deputy Election Commissioner holds a press conference. The Chief Election Commissioner and his fellow Election Commissioners announce the events of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Arora said, "In a way I would say that we (the Election Commission) were discouraged as to why elections are being held in the midst of an epidemic." But you will remember that I had said on 25 September (when the schedule of Bihar assembly elections were announced) that it is a matter of faith for the Election Commission and not to leap into darkness."

However, he did not say who had discouraged the Election Commission. Some opposition parties had appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the elections due to the epidemic.

Arora said that the voting percentage in the first phase of Bihar assembly was 52.24 percent till 5 pm. Another senior Election Commission official said the “estimated” vote percentage was expected to be higher than the 2015 assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

He said that out of the 16 districts where elections were held in this phase, 12 are affected by Left extremism. “Four of the 12 districts are badly affected by Naxalism,” he said. He expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of elections.

The CEC said that in the first phase of polling in the 2015 assembly elections, 54.94 percent polling was done while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections this figure was 53.54 percent. Election Commission Secretary General Umesh Sinha told reporters that it was expected that the “estimated” vote percentage would be higher than the previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar, voting was held in 71 assembly seats on Wednesday following strict security arrangements and following the guidelines of Kovid-19.

The Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of EVMs said that the work of electronic voting machines was “quite satisfactory”.