Amid Corona epidemic, PM Modi gave big gift to farmers of the country, launched 1 lakh crore scheme

new Delhi: On one hand, there is an outcry in the country from Corona. The Corona virus has had a profound impact on the country's economy. Corona and lockdown have had an impact on rural areas and farmers as well. In such a situation, PM Modi has given a big gift to provide relief to the farmers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund worth one lakh crore through video conferencing. Along with this, PM Modi has also released funds for PM Kisan Samman Scheme. Now in the next few days, the sixth installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be added to the accounts of farmers.

Prior to the release of this fund, PM Modi himself had said in a tweet that Aad will start a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conferencing in the morning.