Amid criticism and controversy, James Harden debuted with the Nets and made history in his first game

James Harden debuto con los Brooklyn Nets

After a few very busy days, James Harden finally debuted with his new team and hit a triple-double, helping the Brooklyn Nets claim a win by 122-115 over the Orlando Magic.

The American star, who in recent games with the Houston Rockets, your former team, it did not exceed 15 points on average, without knowing the Nets game system yet contributed 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes of action at the Barclays Center.

The new Nets player, who he wore shirt number 13, the same he had in Houston, he made 8 of 18 shots from the field, including 3 of 10 3-point attempts, and 13 of 15 from the personnel line. He also had nine turnovers.

James Harden and Kevin Durant led the Nets victory (Europa Press)

Harden was cleared to play the day after all the players in the trade that brought him in from the Houston Rockets had completed their physicals.

Although he didn’t have time to train with the Nets, the 31-year-old guard became the first player in franchise history to have a debut triple-double after doing aggressive basketball both in attack and defense, which in the end the Orlando team could not control.

The eaves Kevin Durant, with whom he already played in his first professional stage in the Oklahoma City franchise, also he took advantage of the assists that Harden gave him and achieved 42 points as the leader of the Nets attack (8-6), which followed for the sixth consecutive game without starting point guard Kyrie Irving, complying with the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Durant increased its average to 30.7 points, which would be the highest since he scored 32 per game and won the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with the Thunder in 2014.

Harden became the first player in franchise history to debut with a triple-double (AFP)

Harden and Durant have shown that their combination is undoubtedly formidable, and they are waiting for the third leg with point guard Irving to form one of the best trios in the league.

“These numbers don’t mean anything. I’m here to win, that’s all. This victory to start with is good. The chemistry will take away, when you play with very good players it is easier ”said Harden, 2018 MVP and leading scorer in his last three seasons.

“When we spend more hours together in the field we will be terrifying”, he warned The beard and concluded: “My job is to come here and, obviously, score points when necessary, but my ability to make plays in terms of getting the shots from our attackers and great scorers should be reflected in the basket and with the improvement of everything. the team”.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Shaquille O’Neal criticized James Harden on TV without a filter: “If he is not a champion now, he is a failure”

Bomb transfer in the NBA: Harden left Houston and will form a “Big 3” that threatens to be a new dynasty

The LeBron James triple that made the NBA hallucinate: the bet he accepted while pitching and the anger of the rival coach