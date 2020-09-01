Amid dispute with China, India and Russia will conduct naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: The navies of India and Russia will conduct a large military exercise in the Bay of Bengal between September 4-5. Official sources gave this information on Tuesday. He said that this exercise will be done to further develop the capability of the navies of both countries to meet the emerging challenges in the field of security. Also Read – State Ministry’s statement on recent deadlock in East Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’

Sources said that under the 'Indra Naval Exercise' many exercises will be done like shooting down targets in surface and air. This exercise is being done at a time when India is in a state of deadlock with China in East Ladakh. The Indra practice was earlier scheduled to be held in Vladivostok, Russia, but was postponed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Sources said that the Russian warship Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs and Boris Butoma, along with a fleet of helicopters will also participate in this naval exercise. He said that the Indian Navy would participate in the exercise with its warships Rannvijay, Sahyadri, Kiltan, Shakti and helicopters.