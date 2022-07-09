Amid exit rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel to Manchester United’s pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo has a current contract with Manchester United (Reuters)

The great doubt in English football is about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has not yet returned to the country after his vacation and in the midst of the versions that indicate his desire to emigrate from Manchester Unitedthis Thursday the main tabloids announced that it will not be part of the tour that the club will carry out in Asia and Oceania.

The Portuguese gunner will not travel to Thailand y Australia because “a family problem”British media published this Thursday. According to the press, the 37-year-old star would have stated a few days ago his intention to leave the club, dissatisfied with the results in the last season that prevent the institution from playing the Champions League.

From the club they affirmed that five times Golden Ball will continue to be part of the squad in the new season: “Cristiano Ronaldo still has a contract with Manchester United for a new season and is not for sale.”said a spokesman for the Red Devils al Manchester Evening News.

CR7 He obtained a few extra days of vacation after having notified his managers of the absence on Thursday in training due to a family problem. Since then no estimated date has been advanced for his return and therefore will not be part of the group that will fly to Bangkok on Friday.

Manchester United will play against Liverpool Tuesday in Thailand and then travel to Australia to continue with the preparation for the 2022/23 campaign under the orders of the new coach, the Dutchman Erik ten Hag. The club’s goal is to fight for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the versions that approach Ronaldo a Chelsea they are getting stronger. The London club, which did qualify for the Champions Leaguelet go on loan to Romelu Lukaku, so it has a perfect space for Portuguese. In addition, a few days ago closed the arrival of Raheem Sterling coming from Manchester City.

