Amid rumors of divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he does not plan to retire from American football

File photo of Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said Thursday that despite being 45 years old, he does not contemplate retiring in the short term. These statements come amid rumors of a divorce from his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who reportedly quarreled over Brady’s decision to cancel his retirement from his American football career after 22 seasons.

“I love this sport and I love my teammates and I don’t see a recall in the near future”, affirmed the quarterback in a press conference prior to next Sunday’s game in which the Bucs will visit Carolina in a game of week seven of the season.

On the other hand, throughout their marriage, Gisele Bündchen42, has focused on her family, taking a step back from her job, as her husband’s long career reached new heights.

Tom Brady (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Brady returned to football this year for his 23rd NFL season after Last February he announced his retirement, decision that amended 40 days later to perform in the 2022 season, his third with the Buccaneers.

“There is no retirement in my future. I want to do a great job for this team like I’ve always done”, stressed the ‘quarterback’ who led Tampa Bay to win Super Bowl LV.

The most NFL championship rings holder, with seven, settled doubts about whether he is focused on his team as much as in previous campaigns. “The reality is that when it comes to this your competitiveness takes over; I have this playful balance with the work part and I am going to end up doing exactly what I have always done”, he pointed out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady also offered apologies for the comparison he made last Monday on his podcast “Let’s Go!” between the discipline required by the NFL and the military. “Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military; It was a very poor choice of words. I just want to express that I didn’t want to disturb any feelings of people who might take what I said differently. So I apologize.”

On that show, the quarterback referred to the start of each NFL season as if it were the start of a military campaign. “I almost see a football season as if you were going to deploy in the army and I think: ‘Man, here I go again’”, was the expression that he used in “Let’s Go!”.

In 2018 Brady visited the Al Udeid air base in Doha, Qatar, with US troops as a show of support for an institution that he reiterated he has a lot of respect for. “I have an enormous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. We, in the end, play a game and the military is defending our country. They are two very different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison,” he concluded.

(With information from EFE)

