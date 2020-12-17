Amid tensions from China, Defense Ministry approves purchase of military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore

Defense Ministry gives clearance for purchase of military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore NEWS: The Ministry of Defense (Defense Ministry) on Thursday approved the purchase of arms and military equipment at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore for all the three parts of the army. The purchase has been approved at a time when there has been a long deadlock between India (India) and China (China) on the border in East Ladakh. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Golden opportunity to work in Indian Army, 8th, 10th and 12th pass can be included

Officials said that almost all the weapons and military equipment sanctioned will be procured from domestic industries.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement, "The Defense Procurement Council (DAC), led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved procurement proposals worth Rs 27,000 crore from domestic industry."

This purchase has been approved at a time when there has been a long deadlock between India and China on the border in East Ladakh. Officials said that the DAC, the apex body that has decided on the purchase of the Defense Ministry, has approved a total of seven proposals for the purchase.

The ministry said, “Out of the seven proposals of Rs 28,000 crore, 6 proposals are worth Rs 27,000 crore. Under this, AON (acceptance clearance) will be given to Indian industry to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Self-reliant India’ campaign. “

Procurement proposals include early warning systems (regarding the presence of airplanes) for the Air Force prepared by DRDO, next generation patrol vessels for the Navy and Modular Brigade for the Army.