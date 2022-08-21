Amid the controversies, PSG visits Lille with the aim of being at the top: time, TV and formations

Mbappé was involved in controversy after crossing with Neymar (Reuters)

The PSG by Christophe Galtier wants to start break away from the rest of the clubs in Ligue 1 and for this he must obtain the three points at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium against the LOSC Lille of the Portuguese Paulo Fonseca. With a hypothetical victory, the parisians would be leaders of the championship being the only ones to harvest three consecutive wins.

For it, the capital campus must put aside the controversies that were generated behind closed doors with two of the top stars that the team has. In the last match against Montpellier, a disagreement could be seen between Kylian Mbappe y Neymar which took importance throughout the week.

The situation became so public and tense that managers were forced to go quickly to try to quell the controversy. It was then that the coach and the new Sports Director, Luis Campos, held a meeting with both players to smooth things over.

“There are no inconveniences. It is an epiphenomenon, a secondary phenomenon. Obviously we met the next day to iron all that out and tell each other what we had to say to each other.. I confirm with great sincerity, we have had a very pleasant week to prepare well for the match against Lille. This epiphenomenon disappeared the day after the game, ”said the PSG coach.

In the middle of that present, Lionel Messi and company will have to go in search of victory to get to the top. Opposite, meanwhile, will be LOSC Lille, which so far has accumulated a win and a draw in the league.

this one will be an emotional match for French coach Galtier since he will visit his former team for the first time with which he became champion in 2021. With that title, he managed to break the hegemony of PSG, which in that edition was looking for the fourth in a row.

As far as the visiting team is concerned, the offensive trident will come out from the start with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The central duo will be in defense Marquinhos-Sergio Ramoswhile in the arc Galtier already opted for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

On the other hand, the Portuguese coach will be without striker Tim Weah who is still in the recovery phase of a foot injury. The son of former footballer George Weah is one of the key pieces of the local team.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

LOSC Lille: Leo Garden; Akim Zedadka, José Fonte, Alexsandro Victor de Souza Ribeiro, Tiago Djaló; Benjamin André, Angel Gomes, Jonathan David, Rémy Cabella; Jonathan Bamba and Mohamed Bayo.

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

HOUR: 18:45 GMT (15:45 ARG-URU / 14:45 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Star +

ESTADIO: Pierre Mauroy