Amid the rumors, Massimiliano Allegri was blunt about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri remarked that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue at Juventus (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca / File Photo)

For several weeks the future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in the air. Although the Portuguese striker showed very good numbers last season (he scored 36 goals – he was the top scorer in Serie A, with 29 wins – and provided 4 assists in 44 presentations), the footballer was pointed out by the local press and by part of the supporters of Vecchia Signora as one of the culprits of the irregular season of Juventus.

Before this panorama, His name was placed by different European media as a possible reinforcement of teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain. Tired of these versions Massimilliano Allegri decided to put an end to the subject with a forceful answer.

The strategist, who returned to the club to replace Andrea Pirlo, first clarified the reasons why the Portuguese did not participate in the friendly against the U23 in the pre-debut in Serie A: “Cristiano did not play on Thursday because I gave him half day off, but he’s fine and he’s available for the game against Udinese. Cristiano Ronaldo is an added value for us because he guarantees a significant number of goals”.

When asked promptly about a possible exit in this transfer market despite having a contract until June 2020, he remarked: “He has always trained well. I read the rumors in the newspapers. He never told us he wanted to leave. On the contrary, I say that we close the conversation, he told me that he wants to stay ”. And then he added: “Ronaldo told me he’s staying at Juve, so let’s clarify this.”

Cristiano Ronaldo gets ready for Juventus’ debut against Udinese (EFE / EPA / Alessandro Di Marco)

The Old lady will start his way to go in search of recovering the title of Serie A this Sunday, from 13.30, against Udinese in Friuli. After 9 titles in a row, Inter is the current Calcio monarch.

CR7On his social networks, he showed himself in a line similar to that of his coach when he ruled out his possible return to Real Madrid last Tuesday. “The frivolous way my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumors, as well as their players and staff. My history at Real Madrid is written. It has been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It is in the Museum of the Bernabéu Stadium and it is also on the minds of all the club’s fans, ”he wrote.

“Normally the favorite is whoever won the Scudetto, we are part of those six or seven teams that want to win the title. Let’s take one step at a time and try to win the first one to start well, ”said Allegri. “We know that to win the Scudetto you need a daily work on a technical, physical and mental level. In football you need technique, balance and solidity. To get to the title fight in March it is necessary to have balance, because if we start to get on a roller coaster we will not be able to win the championship, “he added.

The technical director also analyzed his next opponent: “The first of the championship is always a difficult game, especially since we are facing a very physically strong team. Udinese have very good players in the counterattack and behind they are well structured. To take the three points home you have to be prepared and we will have to make a solid performance and have a lot of patience ”.

Another topic that he delved into was Paulo Dybala, who is currently negotiating a contract extension after an uneven season. “This year he presented himself as in his first year, as if he wanted to recover Juventus, because he knows that his last two years have not been at his level. On a mental level he is showing that he is ready to return ”. What’s more He anticipated that if he is from the game, he will wear the captain’s armband.

