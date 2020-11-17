Amidst sea in Mumbai, Chhath Puja in ponds stopped, BMC decides due to Corona

Chhath Puja is not allowed at beaches, ponds in Mumbai: Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja) has been banned at public reservoirs in Mumbai. In Mumbai, Chhath Puja will not be done in the middle, in the ponds and on the edges. BMC has taken this decision. BMC has also issued an order related to it. Also Read – Plan to stop growing corona in Noida: Borders will have random sampling, these people will have a special look

It is being told that this decision has been taken due to Corona. Chhath festival is to be celebrated from 18 November to 21 November, before which it has been prohibited to celebrate it around public reservoirs in Mumbai. This decision has been taken due to the increasing outbreak of Corona virus. The decision to open religious places in Mumbai was taken a day before. Religious sites in Maharashtra have opened for worship.

Not only Mumbai, Jharkhand had also taken this decision. The Jharkhand government had banned Chhath Puja around public reservoirs. This decision was taken due to Corona. BJP opposed this decision of the Jharkhand government. After this CM Hemant Soren himself came forward and said that the ban is being lifted, but all the corona protocols will have to be followed for worship in the reservoirs. Must apply mask.