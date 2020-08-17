Amidst the Corona crisis, the fragrance of Bihar elections intensified, Election Commission may soon issue directions

new Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) can issue guidelines for the campaign for the Bihar assembly elections going to be held in the midst of Kovid epidemic. Sources in the Election Commission said that these guidelines, which are going to be issued in the next few days, will be based on the feedback received from political parties. Authorities have asked people to apply masks, keep distance from each other and take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona virus. In Bihar, more than one lakh have been infected with this virus. Also Read – Flood situation in Bihar serious, heavy rains affected life in many parts of the country; See photos

The Commission had last month asked political parties to "send their views and suggestions so that the necessary guidelines for election campaigning of candidates and political parties can be set during this epidemic." It is understood that the Rashtriya Janata Dal Political parties such as the RJD and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have opposed the concept of 'Digital Election Campaign' in the assembly elections.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commission in July, nine opposition parties had questioned the digital campaign launched by the BJP in Bihar, saying that this affects the perception of equal opportunity. He demanded a general election campaign.

When it was asked whether a combination of digital and traditional election campaign would be proposed in the guidelines, a senior official said that all things would be kept in mind while deciding the document. The term of the 243-member assembly of Bihar will end on 29 November.