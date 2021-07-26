Amigo Storage Film (2022): Forged, Roles, Workforce, Unlock Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Amigo Garage is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 8 April 2022. It is composed of Mahendran throughout the cast.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical a young person. He meets few folks and a variety of problems trade his existence. Problems take a turn as further events open up. Will he have the ability to care for the problems and treatment the issues?

Amigo Garage Forged

Director: Prasanth Nagarajan
Taste: Mystery, Movement, Drama
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 8 April 2022

Trailer

However to be introduced

