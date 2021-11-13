Aminata Diallo regained her freedom and was absent from PSG practice

Aminata Diallo was released after 36 hours (Photo by Johannes Simon – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images,)

Far from coming to an end, the news that completely shook the world of women’s football added a new chapter. The French international and Paris Saint Germain player were taken into police custody on Wednesday morning. Aminata Diallo, who was a suspect in the assault of her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, She was released without charge last Thursday afternoon by the Versailles Judicial Police (PJ) after spending 36 hours in detention for her alleged participation in the case.

The 26-year-old midfielder, international with the national team seven times, did not show up for training this morning in Bougival (on the outskirts of Paris) ahead of the clash for the local tournament against Lyon this Sunday. As reported by the agency EFE, his absence was given so that the athlete can rest. The club also made the decision that the practice be behind closed doors and that the usual press conference of coach Didié Ollé-Nicolle with a player from the squad not be given.

Diallo, who was on loan to Atlético Madrid in Spain last season, was released due to lack of evidence. The same happened with an acquaintance of hers, who was also allegedly involved in the assault. However, it is worth clarifying that the investigations continue and, depending on the course of the same, a possible imputation is not ruled out.

“There are not enough charges to request an indictment,” acknowledged the prosecutor in the case, Maryvonne Caillibotte, hours before the 48-hour extension of the athlete’s preventive detention ran out.

Kheira Hamraoui and Aminata Diallo, teammates at PSG (Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

According to the theory of the researchers, the soccer player was one of those in charge of orchestrating the brutal attack suffered by Hamraoui (31 years old and former Barcelona) on November 4 when they returned from spending an evening with the entire squad in a restaurant in Bois of Boulogne. The theory focused on the fact that both athletes competed for a place in the first team as well as in the national team. gala.

That night, after dropping off another colleague, Sakina Karchaoui, Diallo was driving in Chatou (outside Paris) to drop off Hamraoui at his home when they were assaulted by two hooded men. One of them hit Hamraoui with an iron bar, causing several injuries to his legs and hands. (She had to be treated at the Poissy hospital, where she was given several stitches.

“There is nothing villainous in this assault, since nothing was stolen from the two young women who were in this car at the time of the events. One of the attackers attacked Kheira Hamraoui, at the height of his legs, as if he wanted to prevent her from exercising her profession for a while. The track of an internal rivalry within PSG is notably explored ”, a source in the case warned the French newspaper The Team.

Another important point in this story is that this Thursday, before the judge, there was a confrontation between the two players involved and Sakina Karchaoui, as a witness.

