Amit Goenka venerated with ‘Icon of the twenty first Century’ award in London, were given a large award for good fortune

New Delhi: Zee Leisure Enterprises Restricted (ZEEL) Amit Goenka, President, Virtual Trade and Platforms (Amit Goenka) Has been venerated with a large award in London. Amit Goenka 'Icon of the twenty first Century' Award (twenty first Century Icon Awards) had been venerated with. Amit Goenka has gained this honor for his contribution to the media and leisure global in India. Parul Goyal approved this award given to Amit Goenka.

This prestigious award is given by way of Squared Watermelon Restricted in London. Those awards are given to celebrities who've accomplished achievements, in order that others can be impressed. Amit Goenka has been given this award for the good fortune and achievements accomplished within the media and leisure global during the ZEE virtual trade. Amit Goenka has performed a large position within the construction of ZEE5. He took the corporate ahead and expanded it across the world.

After receiving this award, Amit Goenka stated that I'm venerated to obtain this prestigious award. I thank the jury contributors for opting for me for this award. He stated that successful this award is a testomony to the continual onerous paintings installed by way of our groups. Now we have constructed the virtual platforms of Zee Leisure to draw new other people to it and supply them new age leisure.

Amit Goenka stated that I’m certain that our virtual platforms gets extra good fortune in long term. With our onerous paintings and willpower, this award will additional improve the combat. will encourage.

Preeti Rana, Co-Founder, President and CEO, in addition to Leader Inventive Officer, Squared Watermelon Restricted, the award-giving group, stated that the ‘twenty first Century Icon Awards’ are offered once a year. With this award, we goal to carry forth the following era of industrial leaders who’ve accomplished good fortune by way of contributing considerably to their corporate. Amit Goenka is a job type for the following era. It’s an honor for us to honor them.