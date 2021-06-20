Amit Pandey Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Peak, Bio, Folks, TV Displays, Pictures

Amit Pandey is an Indian actor and type. He changed into well-liked thru Hindi serials. Excluding appearing, he’s a skilled dancer. His spectacular appearing in more than one serial made him extensively well-liked. Along with his robust roles, he has been getting extra new tasks. His beautiful efficiency in Ambedkar biopic has been an enormous hit.

Biography and Instructional {Qualifications}

Born in Madhya Pradesh, he used to be a vivid scholar. After finishing his research, he changed into occupied with appearing. His efficiency in even small roles used to be smartly spotted. With again to again robust roles in serial, he changed into a identified face. His command over robust roles were given him extra new tasks.

He has finished more than one Hindi serials in his occupation. His robust characters have at all times captured the target market. Lately, he’s actively a part of more than a few hit serials.

Circle of relatives, Female friend

He used to be born in a Hindu circle of relatives. His father is Rajendra Pandey and mom is Asha Pandey. Ankur Pandey is his elder brother. Lately, he’s unmarried and single.

Age, Peak, Weight

He used to be born on 7 March 1993. Amit Pandey’s age is 28 years as of 2021. His peak is 5 ft 6 inches. He has black eyes and black hair.

Profession

His appearing occupation began thru a powerful serial position. Along with his debut position, he were given massive reinforce from the audience. Later, he were given again to again robust roles. He’s widely recognized for the position within the BR Ambedkar biopic serial. The serial has crossed greater than 300 episodes and is extensively dubbed in more than one languages too.

All TV Displays Record

Mana Ambedkar

Agnifera

Udaan

Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Collector Bahu

Kya Hal Mr Panchaal

Amit Pandey Pictures

Similar