Amit Shah again said – Elections are being held in Bihar under Nitish’s leadership, Chirag has nothing to do, why?

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The campaign for the assembly elections in Bihar is going on vigorously. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP's leader Amit Shah has said that the social equation in the state is in favor of the NDA and it has an edge over the opposition alliance in the elections.

In a special conversation with our associate Zee News Channel Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary during the election campaign, Amit Shah said that LJP is no longer a part of NDA in the state. When asked about this, he said that he has said many times that the LJP is no longer in the NDA. When asked about the statement of LJP leader Chirag Paswan that the Prime Minister lives in his heart, Amit Shah said that Modi lives in the heart of many opposition leaders, not just Chirag.

Amit Shah repeatedly clarified that there is an alliance of BJP, JDU, Hum and VIP Party in the state. These four parties are contesting elections in the state under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Asked about Chirag Paswan becoming more ambitious, Amit Shah said that the NDA discussed a lot with him. We had given them a sufficient number of seats but they decided to break the alliance. This was his wish. Now he is not part of our alliance in Bihar.

Significantly, in Bihar the LJP is contesting separately from the NDA but it has fielded only candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU candidates. In such a situation, it has been discussed in the political corridor that Chirag Paswan is doing this at the instigation of the BJP. Chirag Paswan is aggressively criticizing Nitish while he is praising PM Modi and BJP a lot. He is repeatedly saying that he wants the BJP to become the CM of the state.