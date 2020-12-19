Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal, first of all went to Ram Krishna Ashram, the ancestral home of Swami Vivekananda

new Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has reached West Bengal. Amit Shah has reached West Bengal on his two-day tour. In view of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, this visit of Amit Shah has been considered very important. Amit Shah first reached Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home in Kolkata. At the Ram Krishna Ashram, he paid homage to Swami Vivekananda. Amit Shah will rally in Medinipur in West Bengal today. Also read – West Bengal latest news: MLA who has given resignation said- I will apologize to CM Mamta Banerjee, along with TMC

There are speculations that some disgruntled Trinamool Congress leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Sheelbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari, who have left cabinet ministers in the Trinamool Congress and the state cabinet, will join the BJP during Shah’s visit to Bengal. Also Read – Amit Shah will visit lunch at the farmer’s house after puja and road show in temples, during the visit to Bengal today amidst the chaos at TMC. Know the full schedule

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata Also Read – Amit Shah visit in West Bengal News: Amit Shah visits, CRPF sends letter to West Bengal Police Later today, he will address a public rally in Medinipur pic.twitter.com/zFSHEaBFqx – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

This is today’s program

Amit Shah will offer prayers at the famous Maa Siddheshwari temple in Medinipur at 12:30 pm and wish for the prosperity of the entire country including West Bengal. After this, Khudiram will lay a wreath on Bose’s statue. About 12 km from here, at the Goddess Mahamaya temple, she will offer prayers at 13:25 pm.

On Saturday, on the first day of the tour, the Home Minister will visit Belijuri village of Medinipur and will have lunch at the farmer’s family at half past noon. They will then address a public meeting held at Medinipur College Ground at 2:30 pm. Late in the evening at 07:30, he will review election management functions in ‘The Westin’ Kolkata with Union Ministers, Organization Secretaries, Zonal Supervisors and State BJP General Secretaries.

National media in-charge Anil Baluni said that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Visva Bharati University, Shanti Niketan on December 20 at 11:00 am the next day of the tour and will pay homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan there.

After this, after giving a statement to the media, he will also visit the Sangeet Bhavan of Vishwa Bharati University. At 12 noon, he will deliver an address in Bangladesh Bhavan Auditorium of Vishwa Bharati University. They will then have lunch with the Bowl singer family at Shyambati, Paruldanga (Birbhum) at 12:50 pm.

At two in the afternoon, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a grand road show from Hanuman Mandir, Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle in Bolpur. After this, Shah Mohor will address the press conference at Cottage Resort, Birbhum at 04:45 pm.