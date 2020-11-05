Amit Shah Bengal Rally: Amit Shah sets target, will win two-thirds majority in Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that violence and political killings have become hallmarks of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government. During a two-day visit to Bengal during a rally at Puyabagan in Bankura district, Shah said, “Atrocities on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have ensured the formation of a BJP government with a majority of two-thirds. I appeal to all people in Bengal to bring the BJP to power to overthrow the Trinamool Congress and bring prosperity in the state. ” He said, “I am happy to see tremendous energy in the Bengal unit. Every worker is working tirelessly to overthrow the corrupt Trinamool government. ” Also Read – BJP’s top leader visits West Bengal for two days, Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata at night

The Union Minister said, "I am a witness to the anger of the people against the Mamata Banerjee government and the growing faith of the people in the Narendra Modi government. They know that the projects started by the Narendra Modi government will change their lives. People have high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Bengal to allow the schemes launched by PM Modi in the state, so that it can benefit the poor people. "

Amit Shah also took stock of Bankura's security situation on Thursday. Bankura is considered to be the backward region of West Bengal and is also facing the brunt of Naxalism. He held a meeting with officials of CRPF and CAPF deployed to provide internal security in Bankura.

Shah arrived in West Bengal on Wednesday night as part of his two-day tour to take stock of the 2021 assembly election preparations. He will meet the party leadership and workers of the state during his visit. It is reported that Shah's visit to Bankura is part of his main strategies, as the region is a victim of backwardness with Naxalite influence. Also, it is the area of ​​BJP MP Subhash Sarkar.

