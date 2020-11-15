Amit Shah convened meeting today on the growing cases of Corona in Delhi, LG Baijal, Dr. Harshvardhan and Kejriwal will be included

Delhi Coronavirus Updates: Corona in the country’s capital, Delhi, is growing rapidly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting today to take stock of the situation. This meeting to be held in North Block will include Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read – Covid in Delhi: Delhi government tightens on Corona cases, CM Kejriwal can talk to Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting later today at North Block to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi; Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal to be present.

On the other hand, sources said that in the upcoming meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the government can take other steps like reducing the time of markets and preventing the gathering of crowds. On the other hand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said in a digital press conference on Friday that the Delhi government will take many precautionary steps and it is expected that in the next seven to 10 days, the cases of Kovid-19 will start to decrease.

He said, ‘Corona (corona virus case) is increasing. I am worried about the situation. The Delhi government will take several precautionary steps in the next few days to control the situation. I hope that in the next 7 to 10 days the number of cases will come down and the situation will come under control.

Kejriwal said that due to burning of stubble, smoke is present in entire North India Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for the whole month. He said that for the last 10-12 years, the whole of North India is disturbed due to stubble burning in October and November every year. The Chief Minister of Delhi said that pollution is a major reason for the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the national capital.

On the other hand, after talking about strict steps from the government, there are indications that a lockdown can be considered in Delhi again. Along with this, apart from closing the weekly markets, the timing of movement of the markets can also be fixed. However, no indication has been given by the government about the lockdown.