Amit Shah-JP Nadda visit Bengal: Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will again visit West Bengal on a two-day tour

new Delhi: Before next year's assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aggressively preparing. Every month the top leaders of the party are touring the state. Now once again in the first month of the new year, National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are going to visit Bengal.

Party sources told IANS that National President JP Nadda would visit West Bengal on a two-day visit on January 9. There will also be a road show in Birbhum, Bengal. Earlier in the second week of December, BJP President JP Nadda visited.

During the tour on December 10, his convoy was also attacked in South Parganas district. JP Nadda Corona was infected after returning from this tour. About 19 days later, on January 1, he was free from infection.

Home minister Amit Shah will also visit after dealing with the visit of BJP President JP Nadda. Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on a two-day tour on January 30. Home minister Amit Shah is going to rally here in Thakurnagar.

During this visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will specially address voters of Matua community of the state. Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier visited Bengal on 19-20 December. The BJP has set a target of winning two hundred seats in the state.