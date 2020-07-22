Amit Shah meets Lal Krishna Advani, talks for 30 minutes

new Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has met BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani today. Amit Shah had come to meet Advani at his home. Amit Shah talked to Advani for 30 minutes. During this, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav was also present. Also Read – CM Gehlot wrote to PM Modi- Conspiracy is going on to topple my government, history will not be forgiven

This meeting is considered important. The foundation is to be laid for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya next month. It is being told that Lal Krishna Advani will be involved in this. Played a big role in Ram temple movement.

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani at the latter's residence today. Party leader Bhupender Yadav was also present.

In these days the case of the demolition of Babri Masjid is also being heard. Its decision also has to come. Advani is also an accused in this case. A decision can also be taken soon in this matter. Many people, including BJP leaders Manohar Lal Joshi, Uma Bharti, are guilty in this case.