Entertainment

Amit Shah, on a three-day tour to the northeast, will welcome many big plans at night in Guwahati, amidst drums and drums

December 26, 2020
3 Min Read

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, Assam. He is received by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Friday night on a three-day visit to the Northeast. Union Minister Amit Shah, who landed at Assam Guwahati Airport at night, was welcomed in the traditional drums and in accordance with the local tradition. On this occasion, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal received him. Also Read – VIDEO: ‘Leave Madhya Pradesh or else I will bury alive, I am in a dangerous mood these days’

Union Minister Amit Shah has shared photos of the reception on reaching Assam on his Twitter.

– Union Minister Amit Shah will meet the newly elected members of State Party Core Committee and Bodoland Territorial Council on his visit.

– Union Home Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the country’s largest medical college and hospital to be set up in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 860 crore.

– On Sunday morning, Shah will offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple here and leave for Manipur.
– Union Home Minister Shah will start various schemes here
– Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government will discuss various issues related to the state with him.
– Union Home Minister Shah will return to New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Northeast Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Vishwa Sarma informed. Assam Finance Minister Sarma told reporters that during his visit to Assam, senior BJP leader Shah will meet newly elected members of the State Party Core Committee and Bodoland Territorial Council.

Sarma said that the 23-member delegation of United People’s Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party alliance will also discuss many issues with him. Shah’s official program in Assam includes laying the foundation stone for the beautification program of the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardev in Batadrav, central Assam.

Sarma told that Union Home Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the country’s largest medical college and hospital to be set up in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 860 crore.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.