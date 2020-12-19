Amit shah public Rally: Bengal rally sharp from BJP rally from Medinipur, poster of Shubhendu Adhikari amid flags

West Bengal News: Before the rally of BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a photo of Trinamool Congress leader Shubhendu Adhikari has been displayed in party posters, flags and banners in Medinipur, West Bengal. Before the rally on Saturday, the entire Medinipur city is seen colored in saffron color. The entire city has been converted into a camp. Along with security agencies, senior BJP leaders also took stock of the rally venue. Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Khudiram Bose, gave this big statement

Please tell that Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Kolkata today. Amit Shah, who came on a two-day tour of West Bengal, said, “Today, it is a matter of good fortune and joy for me that I have come to a place which is a place to awaken consciousness for not only India but the whole world.” Swami ji was the person who worked to connect modernism and spirituality. I am going to get new consciousness from here. Also read – West Bengal latest news: MLA who has given resignation said- I will apologize to CM Mamta Banerjee, along with TMC

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata Also Read – cracks plunged into Trinamool Congress-like mountain – TMC collapsing with Mamata Banerjee family’s ambition: Bharti Ghosh Later today, he will address a public rally in Medinipur pic.twitter.com/zFSHEaBFqx – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the School and College ground in Medinipur city. It is expected that Shubhendu Adhikari will join BJP along with his supporters in this public meeting. There is excitement among BJP supporters as well as supporters of Shubhendu Adhikari regarding the public meeting. CRPF has been entrusted with the responsibility of the city and the gathering place. The team of STF has also been given important responsibility.

Suspicious items were searched at the gathering place with the help of investigative dogs. The stage has been prepared for Amit Shah’s rally. Intensive search is being conducted around the gathering place or from outside the city. BJP MP Lockett Chatterjee and Jyotirmoy Mahato reviewed Amit Shah’s meeting place. After this there was a special meeting with party leaders and workers in the BJP office.