Amit Shah ridiculed for being infected by Corona, person associated with Congress arrested

Bengaluru: A person has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable posts on social media about Corona virus-infected Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Police gave this information on Monday. Police said that this person was arrested on Sunday night. This person is being claimed to be associated with the Karnataka Congress Social Media unit.

The accused made derogatory remarks about Shah's health and the police have registered a case against him. Meanwhile, state Congress chief D.K. Shivkumar appealed to the party workers not to make derogatory remarks against any leader and said that it is not the culture of the party. He tweeted that the Congress is a party that presents an example of brotherhood and humanity.

It is noteworthy that Shah had said on Sunday that his Kovid-19 investigation report has come positive and he is being admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor. The case of Corona infection to Amit Shah has been covered on social media. Many people are praying and many are also posting funny posts.