Amit Shah said in Hyderabad – Hyderabad will become an IT center after winning GHMC elections, Nizam culture will end

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that if his party wins the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on December 1, Hyderabad will be made a global IT hub and the 'Nizam culture' will be abolished. He expressed confidence that the BJP candidate will be in power after the election and said that his party will form the government in Telangana after the next assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for GHMC elections, Shah appealed to give BJP a chance. He said that his party will make full preparations to make Hyderabad a global IT hub.

Shah said, 'I want to assure the people of Hyderabad that we want to liberate the city from the Nizam culture… We will make Hyderabad a global IT hub and a modern city, where nobody will be appeased nor with anyone There will be injustice.

Earlier, he said that the people of Telangana are angry and angry with the ‘alliance’ of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He claimed that Hyderabad will elect the mayor of BJP this time in the municipal elections.

Visiting Bhagyalakshmi Devi temple in the old city here, Shah said that the people of Hyderabad want good governance and they have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Shah told TV news channels, ‘The way the people of Telangana supported Modi ji during the Lok Sabha elections (2019 parliamentary elections)… I think change has started and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop.’

He was doing a road show in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. He said, “… because of the recent rains in Hyderabad floods and how the encroachment on the blessings of one party is flourishing… people here are angry and angry with the alliance of TRS and Owaisi.

Shah said that the flock of people is telling that the BJP mayor is going to be in Hyderabad. He said, ‘People of Hyderabad should give BJP a chance. We want to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizam culture. ”Shah said that the country is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that no communal riots took place wherever the BJP won.

When asked about the TRS leaders’ allegations of not receiving any central assistance for relief operations in Hyderabad, which was severely affected by the heavy rains and floods in October, Shah said that the Center provided nearly Rs 500 crore to Hyderabad. Elections are to be held on December 1 for GHMC elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 4.