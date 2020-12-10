Entertainment

Amit Shah said on the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy- ‘Bengal government has to answer to the public for this sponsored violence’

December 10, 2020
4 Min Read

JP Nadda Convoy Attacked: In West Bengal, the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda (BJP President JP Nadda) has got the politics hot. Taking this, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence. Also Read – What is the new tenancy law, which the Yogi government going to implement in UP, will benefit

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ‘Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values.

In another tweet, he said, the attack on BJP President JP Nadda ji is very condemnable, whatever amount of condemnation is given to him. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.

On the other hand, the statement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also come. Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, ‘Attack on Nadda ji’s car will prove to be the last nail on TMC’s coffin in West Bengal. Neither Bengal nor the country will tolerate it. Fearing failure, Mamta Banerjee made this attack easy.

Several leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (kailash vijayvargiya) and Mukul Roy (Mukul Roy) have narrowly survived the attack. BJP President Nadda has reacted sharply to this. They have said that they were safe because they had a bullet proof vehicle. At the same time, vehicles of other BJP leaders were damaged due to stone pelting.

Addressing the workers on Thursday in South 24 Parganas district on the last day of the two-day tour of West Bengal, JP Nadda said, “Today I have come here, so the scene I got to see on the way tells that Mamta Bengal has become synonymous with anarchy and intolerance under Banerjee’s rule. Today I have reached here, then with the blessings of Mother Durga. TMC goons had left no stone unturned to strangle democracy.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.