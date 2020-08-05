Amit Shah said on the foundation stone of the construction of Ram temple – today is a historic and proud day for India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the foundation stone of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ in Ayodhya at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “historic and glorious” and said that this event has created a history of great Indian culture and civilization. “Golden Chapter” is written which is the beginning of a new era. Also Read – Why PM Narendra Modi planted ‘Parijat’s plant’ in Ram temple, what is its specialty

Shah tweeted sequentially that the construction of the Ram temple reflects the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister. He assured the nation that the Modi government will always be committed to protect Indian culture and its values. Also Read – Ram Janmabhoomi liberated today, a grand temple will now be constructed for Ramlala living under tent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shah said, “Today is a historic and proud day for India. Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone of the grand Ram temple was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, who has written a golden chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilization and has started a new era. Recalling the sacrifice of all the “Ram devotees” who sacrificed for the construction of the Ram temple, he said that it has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Yogi Adityanath said – PM Modi’s foresight achieved this moment of glory

Construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram demonstrates PM Narendra Modi’s strong & decisive leadership. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. Modi govt is committed to protecting & strengthening Indian culture & its values: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/GYOWYbx2jx – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

He said, “The construction of the Ram temple is the result of centuries of constant sacrifice, struggle, penance and sacrifice of innumerable name-unnamed Ram devotees. On this day, I salute all those ascetics who fought for this priceless heritage of Sanatan culture for so many years. Jai Shree Ram!”

Shah described the foundation stone as an “unforgettable” day and also wished the countrymen for it. He said, “The construction of the Ram temple shows the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister. Modi government will always be committed to protect and preserve Indian culture and its values. “

Former BJP president Shah described Shri Ram’s character and philosophy of life as the foundation of Indian culture and said that his ideals and thoughts reside in the soul of India. He said, “With the construction of the Ram temple, this holy land Ayodhya will re-awaken in the world with its full glory. Employment opportunities will also arise with the coordination of religion and development. “

Prime Minister Modi today laid the foundation stone of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ by worshiping the land in Ayodhya. On this occasion, many saints including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas were present.

(input language)