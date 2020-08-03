Amit Shah Tested Corona Positive: Amit Shah attended cabinet meeting before being corona positive

Amit Shah Tested Corona Positive: Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself on Sunday tweeted that he has been found to be Corona positive. He also said that he is healthy and on the advice of doctors, he has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Also Read – Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa Corona infected after Amit Shah, know who got corona

Meanwhile, reports are coming that Amit Shah attended an important cabinet meeting at the residence of PM Narendra Modi a few days before Sunday. In this meeting organized on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg of the Prime Minister, there were many colleagues from the cabinet. However, it has also been said in the reports that all the ministers were wearing masks and all were following social distancing. This meeting was held at the PM residence to approve the National Education Policy 2020.

The Home Minister, after he found himself corona infected, requested the people in contact with him to get the virus tested and live in isolation. In such a situation, questions are arising whether the entire cabinet will go in isolation and they will be tested with Corona virus.

Significantly, the condition of corona in the country is continuously deteriorating. Apart from the Union Home Minister, all the big people have been caught in it. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also been found to be corona positive. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also found infected with the Corona virus on Sunday. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh’s cabinet minister Kamal Rani died of corona infection. BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and state government minister Mahendra Singh are also affected by Kovid-19.