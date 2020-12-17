Amit Shah visit in West Bengal News: Amit Shah visits, CRPF sends letter to West Bengal Police

Amit Shah West Bengal visit News: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is taking full vigil in the wake of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal (Amit Shah’s visit West Bengal), so that BJP President JP Nadda’s conviction of the convoy does not come again. So that any kind of attack can be stopped. The CRPF has written a letter to the West Bengal Police in this regard seeking cooperation in security. Also Read – BJP’s Strategy for West Bengal: BJP in preparation for Bengal Fatah under Amit Shah, these leaders become part of ‘Team Shah’

In fact, Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal recently when he was going to Diamond Harbor to address a meeting of BJP workers. In this, several party leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured. The special thing is that Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, represents the Diamond Harbor constituency only. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Big disclosure of TMC leaders, why Subhendu Adhikari resigns

Explain that CRPF has the responsibility of protecting VVIP. The Central Security Force asked the West Bengal Police to make local police arrangements so that such protesters could be stopped. Let us know that senior BJP leader Amit Shah is going to visit West Bengal on November 19-20. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Mamta Banerjee, saying – Muslim voters not your property

CRPF writes to WB Police on lapses during attack on Nadda’s convoy, seeks cooperation ahead of Amit Shah’s visit Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/y6721pAluE pic.twitter.com/0WBPTgNud0 – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 17, 2020

Sources said that on December 19, Shah will hold a meeting with all these leaders and discuss the strategy ahead. Shah will be on a two-day Bengal tour this weekend. During this time he will address a political gathering and will have lunch at a farmer’s house in Midnapore district.

There are reports and discussions that former minister Shubhendu Adhikari, who is angry with TMC, can join BJP in the presence of Shah. The officer also resigned as Trinamool Congress MLA on Wednesday after resigning from the Mamata cabinet.

BJP’s mission in Bengal: BJP leaders including Shah will visit the state

In the wake of next year’s West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has stepped up its campaign on a war footing, deploying Union Ministers, a Deputy Chief Minister and several Union leaders on various fronts and assigning them the responsibility of 6 to 7 parliamentary constituencies.

These ministers of Modi cabinet will also remain

According to information received from party sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state this weekend. At the same time, his colleagues in the Union Council of Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda and Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya will visit the state within the next few days.

Central officials responsible for five areas

The BJP leadership has already entrusted the responsibility of five different areas of West Bengal to its central officials. When Union Minister Prahlada Patel was asked about the responsibility given to him in West Bengal, he confirmed this and said that he has been entrusted with the party’s election preparations in North Bengal.

UP MP minister also posted

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior minister in Madhya Pradesh government Narottam Mishra have also been given responsibility in West Bengal.

BJP is preparing to overthrow the Trinamool government

The BJP is yet to leave any significant impact in the West Bengal assembly elections, but its victory in the state’s 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has raised its spirits and it has emerged as the main rival of the Trinamool Congress. . Party leaders have been continuously claiming that in this year’s assembly elections, the BJP will overthrow the Trinamool government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.