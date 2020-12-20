Amit Shah’s big statement, said – Agriculture minister will meet farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end the agitation

farmers Protest: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement on Sunday about the movement of farmers opposing the agricultural laws of the Center. Amit Shah has said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet the protesting farmers on Monday or Tuesday to end the farmers’ agitation. Also Read – ‘Let everyone play the plate during Mann Ki Baat’, farmer leaders said – will stop toll collection from December 25 to 27

Please tell that Amit Shah's statement has come at a time when the farmer leaders are adopting new methods to speed up the movement. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said on Sunday that till the bill is not returned, the law on MSP will not be made until the farmers leave. On the occasion of Farmers Day on the 23rd, farmers are asking you not to take food for a time and remember the farmers movement.

Apart from this, farmer leaders said that farmers will stop toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to December 27.