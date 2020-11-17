Amit Shah’s warning- ‘Gupkar gang’ follows national sentiment, otherwise …

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in a cautionary tone that a group of gangs built in Jammu and Kashmir should follow the national sentiment, otherwise the people of the country will drown it. He termed the People’s Alliance for Guptkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, as a “Gupkar Gang” and alleged that he wanted the intervention of foreign forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as CM in a short time, there will be two deputy CMs, they will become ministers

He said in a cautionary tone that the "Guptkar Gang" will either drown in national sentiment and the people of the country will drown it. Shah also tweeted in a series of accusations that the Congress and the 'Gupkar Gang' want to bring Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil. He asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi to clear the party's stance on the steps of PAGD.

The PAGD comprises various parties from Jammu and Kashmir including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Congress has also joined this alliance. This alliance has demanded the reinstatement of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Shah said, “Gupt gang is going global! He wants the intervention of foreign forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The gang insults the tricolor. Do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi secretly support such moves of the gang? They should clarify their stand before the people of the country? “

He said that Congress and “Guptkar Gang” want to bring Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil. He said, “By removing Article 370, we want to take back the rights we have given to the Dalits, women and tribals there.” That is why the people of the country are rejecting him from everywhere. “

Shah insisted that Jammu and Kashmir was, and will remain an integral part of India. He said, “The people of India will not tolerate an unholy alliance” against national interests. The gangs will either follow the national sentiment or else the people of the country will drown it. ”

