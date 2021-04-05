Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in ‘The Intern’ Bollywood Remake

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will star in the Bollywood remake of Warner Bros’ “The Intern.”

Bachchan replaces the late Rishi Kapoor who was because of star in the mission alongside Padukone, however died in 2020.

Directed by Nancy Meyers, “The Intern” (2015) collected $194 million globally.

Bachchan (“Gulabo Sitabo”) and Padukone (“Chhapaak”) will play the roles enacted by Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro respectively in the unique.

The movie might be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, whose earlier movie “Badhaai Ho” (2018) was successful with $39 million worldwide.

It will likely be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Athena and Padukone by way of her KA Productions. Co-producers embrace Aleya Sen for Chrome Footage, Hemant Bhandari, Sharma and Gaurav Bose.

The difference is by Akshat Ghildial (“Badhaai Ho”) and Mitesh Shah (“Tumbbad”).

“The Intern” is a part of an ongoing settlement between Warner and one other Kheterpal entity, Azure Leisure, to determine, develop, produce and distribute Warner titles for Indian audiences. One other upcoming collaboration underneath the deal is an Indian model of Hong Kong’s “Infernal Affairs” movie trilogy upon which Warner’s “The Departed,” directed by Martin Scorsese was additionally based mostly.

In 2019, Azure loved field workplace success with “Badla,” a remake of 2016 Spanish hit “The Invisible Visitor.” It was co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Purple Chillies Leisure, and starred Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu. The corporate can be engaged on different remakes, together with Thai hit “Unhealthy Genius” and French movie “A Gang Story.”

“Badhaai Ho,” a comedy drama specializing in late life being pregnant, has been remade in Indonesia as “Keluarga Slamet.” A sequel “Badhaai Do,” starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is in the works.

Sharma’s sports activities drama “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, is about for an Oct. 15 launch. It’s produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Pleasure Sengupta.