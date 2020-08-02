Amitabh Bachchan recovers from Corona, arrives home from hospital, tweeted

New Delhi / Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from Corona infection. Today, after his report came negative on Sunday, he has been discharged from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh has been taken to hospital by ambulance. Please tell that the report of Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Kovid-19 in Nanavati Hospital for 22 days, has come negative. Also Read – IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane is ready to go to UAE without family, explains this reason

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for # COVID19, announces his son & actor Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that his father Amitabh Bachchan is being discharged after the report of Kovid-19 is negative.

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day. pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

