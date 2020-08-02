Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan recovers from Corona, arrives home from hospital, tweeted

August 2, 2020
New Delhi / Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from Corona infection. Today, after his report came negative on Sunday, he has been discharged from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh has been taken to hospital by ambulance. Please tell that the report of Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Kovid-19 in Nanavati Hospital for 22 days, has come negative. Also Read – IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane is ready to go to UAE without family, explains this reason

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that his father Amitabh Bachchan is being discharged after the report of Kovid-19 is negative.

I am back home in secluded quarantine. The blessings of the Almighty, the blessings of Mother Babuji, the prayers and the fans of near and dear and friends EF .. and excellent care and nursing in Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.

