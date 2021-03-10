Amitabh Bachchan To Receive Film Archive Award

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan would be the 2021 recipient of the annual award offered by the Worldwide Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

The FIAF Award was launched in 2001, when it was offered to Martin Scorsese for his movie archival efforts. It has since acknowledged personalities from exterior the archival scene who’ve labored to advocate the reason for movie preservation.

Previous winners embody Ingmar Bergman (2003), Mike Leigh (2005), Hou Hsiao-hsien (2006), Peter Bogdanovich (2007), Rithy Panh (2009), Agnès Varda (2013), Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (2016), Christopher Nolan (2017), Apichatpong Weerasethakul (2018), Jean-Luc Godard (2019), and Walter Salles (2020).

The award will probably be conferred upon Bachchan in a digital ceremony on March 19 by Scorsese and Nolan. Bachchan was nominated by the FIAF-affiliate Film Heritage Basis, a Indian movie archival group based by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (“CzechMate: In Search of Jirí Menzel”).

“FIAF has very been energetic in India and South Asia, because of its shut collaboration with Film Heritage Basis, since 2015,” mentioned FIAF president Frédéric Maire. “By presenting our prestigious FIAF Award to Amitabh Bachchan, we wish to present the world how wealthy and numerous, but additionally how fragile, this distinctive movie heritage is, and we wish to publicly thank Bachchan for his function as a high-profile advocate for the rescue of this heritage, in India and past.”

Dungarpur factors out that India’s monitor document in movie preservation is dismal. By 1950, India had misplaced nearly 70% of its movies, and of the 1,338 silent movies made in India, some 29 survive, many solely in fragments. He mentioned that Bachchan “constructively wielded his affect to amplify the trigger on a warfare footing,” in South Asia, and that he was the unanimous selection of the 172 FIAF-affiliated archives for the award.

“Amitabh Bachchan’s advocacy for preserving India’s movie legacy has been distinctive,” mentioned Scorsese.

“As a previous recipient of the FIAF Award, I understand how crucial it’s that representatives of the movie trade all over the world come collectively to make sure that we protect our movie heritage,” mentioned Nolan who’s a staunch supporter of celluloid over digital. Congratulating Bachchan, Nolan mentioned, “he has performed a necessary function in placing the reason for movie preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent.”

On the opening ceremony of the 2018 Kolkata Film Pageant, Bachchan delivered an impassioned speech on movie preservation, saying that almost all movies of Indian filmmaking legends have “gone up in flames or have been discarded on the scrap heap.”

“Little or no of this nice movie heritage survives, and if we don’t take pressing steps to save lots of what stays, in one other hundred years there will probably be no reminiscence of those movies and nothing left to have a good time,” the actor had mentioned.