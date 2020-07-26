Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ removes poster of Containment Zone, may get good news soon

July 26, 2020
new Delhi: The poster of the container zone outside the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ has been removed. It is now believed that it may soon be reported that members of the Bachchan family are free from corona infection. On Sunday, the BMC removed the poster which they planted outside ‘Jalsa’, the residence of Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read – The good news came in the wake of Corona epidemic, the situation in the capital Delhi improving, the Health Minister said – can take credit also ….

Let us tell you that on 11 July Amitabh Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’ was declared as a Containment Zone by BMC. Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are admitted in Nanavati Hospital. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly to be ICC boss after BCCI; Kumar Sangakkara supported

On July 11, 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the separate ward of Nanavati Hospital after corona virus infection was confirmed. After this, on Friday, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also shifted to Nanavati Hospital, about a week after the infection was confirmed.

