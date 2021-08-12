Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre To Liberate In Theatres On This Day



Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi might be noticed in combination within the mystery Chehre. The movie has been within the information for a very long time now and can quickly be hitting the theatres. Sure, you heard that proper, the movie might be launched at the large display screen. Directed via Rumi Jaffery and produced via Anand Pandit, the movie guarantees an fringe of the seat revel in.

Nowadays, Amitabh took to Instagram to show the discharge date of the movie and captioned the fast video as, “Be able to stand the sport. Chehre, freeing on twenty seventh August in cinemas close to you.” We’re tremendous stoked about this one, what about you?