President Andrés Manuel boasted victory over the IMSS in a game against historic baseball players

During the afternoon of this Thursday, June 23, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) went out on his social networks to show off a new baseball game against the team of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In a joking tone, the president boasted of his team’s 4-2 victory “despite” the fact that the rival team came out with two former professional players on the team, considered historical due to their statistics.

This is the Oaxacan pitcher Jesus Chito Rivers and the ballplayer Marco Vinny Castillawho got on the mound and in the batter’s box, respectively, to enjoy an afternoon against the team led by President López Obrador.

“We beat the IMSS team 4 to 2, although they put some cachirules of less than 60 and they were reinforced with Chito Rivers, the pitcher with the most strikeouts in the history of the country’s baseball and with Vinny Castilla, the Mexican batter with the most home runs in the major leagues”, the head of the federal executive wrote on his social networks.

AMLO boasted victory in a game against historic baseball players (Photo: Twitter/@lopezobrador_)

As if that were not enough, AMLO showed off his personal record of the day as is customary: “We work well on this horse: he had already hit a home run and near the end of the game we intentionally walked him and we dominate the next one, that is, we fix them”, he sentenced.

In this way he communicated one more game in the Deportivo de la Alianza de Tramviarios de Méxicolocated in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City, where he has the Interior team and with whom he shares a locker room with other officials, because in the past he has already been seen “macanear” with general Luis Crescent Sandoval GonzalezSecretary of National Defense.

On this occasion the great attraction of his match, played in the midst of the wave of violence that shakes the country after the assassination of the Jesuit priestswas that he was accompanied by a couple of former professional baseball players, both originally from Oaxaca.

On the one hand, Vinicio Castile dazzled in the Major League Baseball (MLB) mainly with the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also went through the ranks of the Tampa Bay Stripes (2000–2001), los Houston Astros (2001), Washington Nationals (2005), and the San Diego Padres (2006) to add a total of 320 home runs.

AMLO posed with Vinny Castilla at a baseball game (Photo: Twitter/@lopezobrador_)

On the other hand, in the baseball park was also the retired pitcher Jesus Chito Riversa native of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, considered one of the best pitchers in Mexican professional baseball.

It is in the Mexican Summer League where he holds the record for the most strikeouts in history; however, he is also listed with positive statistics in the Mexican Pacific League.

During his 23-year career, in which he went through teams such as Tigres de México, Acereros de Monclova and Leones de Yucatán, mainly, Chito Rivers reached 244 victories and the spectacular number of 2,549 strikeouts.

In this way, López Obrador could presume to be with two important names in the history of Mexican baseball, one triumphing in the Big leagues with his home run record, and another as a benchmark in Mexico for pitchers.

