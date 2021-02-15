AMLO confirmed that the athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics are considered a priority group to be vaccinated against Covid-19

(Photo: Courtesy of the Presidency)

The athletes who will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be considered within the priority groups to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Mexico.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, indicated at a press conference that other groups of the population are being analyzed and will be considered a priority to be immunized.

“It has been agreed to attend to the elderly for the reasons that I explained, because it is the most affected population, it is a vulnerable population against COVID, is demonstrated. And we have to go, as long as the vaccine is available, opting for other groups. Just as the demand of dentists and dentists is very legitimate, so we also have the need to vaccinate teachers to protect them and to return to face-to-face classes, because it is also very important.

We also have, as a group to vaccinate first, the athletes who are going to represent us in the Olympic Games, we have to vaccinate all of them, and if the two doses are needed, and we have to do it also now, because the weather.

And then we have the entire population with chronic diseases under 60 years of age, hypertensive, diabetic, those suffering from obesity, other diseases, which must be cared for, and the entire population.

Well the plan is to get the shots. They already have them, there are already contracts to vaccinate everyone. It is a matter of time, and also of difficulties that arise”Said the Mexican president in a press conference from Oaxaca.

The Olympic fair will take place from July 23 to August 8. At the beginning of this month, sports authorities asked the Mexican government to consider athletes within the priority population to receive the vaccine.

(Foto: Reuters / Issei Kato)

Carlos Padilla, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), indicated in an interview with Millennium what requested 1,000 vaccines from the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), with the aim of immunizing the delegations that will attend this event, whose opening date is scheduled for July 23.

He estimated that the Mexican delegation could apply the vaccine between May and June. The International Olympic Committee (COI) indicated that will support athletes who want to be immunized prior to the sporting event, but it will not demand priority access for vaccination to the detriment of the most vulnerable populations or those who are earlier in the waiting lines of each country.

For the moment, 88 Mexican athletes have obtained a place to participate in the Tokyo Olympics (49 men and 39 women). Although athletes from 13 disciplines have yet to compete for their pass to the sporting event.

Vaccination plan

The second stage of vaccination includes application in the population aged 60 years and over, which implies immunizing 15.7 million people. Process that will begin on Monday, February 15 at 8:00 a.m., as indicated by the Government of Mexico.

(Photo: Dassaev Téllez / Cuartoscuro)

In the Mexico City, is the second entity with the largest population of older adults, will begin vaccines in the municipalities of Milpa Alta, Cuajimalpa and Magdalena Contreras.

In addition, the communities of the Cañada area in Oaxaca and the Mixteca area in Puebla They will also be prioritized for inoculation.

In this first week it is estimated that it will begin to immunize in more than 330 municipalities of the country.

The Government of Mexico plans to conclude with the application of the antidote in mid-April in the elderly, at least with the first dose. Which would imply the application per day of 261,000 injections on average, to meet the estimated deadlines.

(Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero)

This Sunday, February 14, they arrived in the country 870,000 doses of the drug developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, which were produced in India. Which means the seventh shipment that arrives in the country.

In six previous installments, a total of 766,350 vaccines developed by Pfizer arrived.

The Federal Government informed in the press conference on Tuesday, February 2, that the country will have access to a total of 7.7 million doses in the first four months of this year, which includes lots from Pfizer, CanSino, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Older adults from Milpa Alta, Cuajimalpa and Magdalena Contreras will be the first to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 in CDMX

870,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Mexico from India

“They are not at risk”: AMLO noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for older adults

Lack of vaccines, saturated hospitals and the recovery of AMLO: the complicated panorama of Mexico in the second wave of COVID-19