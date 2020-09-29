Amnesty will stop its activities in India, said- Government freezes accounts, targets are being continuously targeted

New Delhi: Amnesty International said on Tuesday that it was stopping all its activities in India due to the freeze of its accounts and claimed that it was constantly being targeted for baseless and motivated allegations. Amnesty India said in a statement that the organization has been forced to lay off employees in India and stop all its ongoing operations and research. Also Read – India rejects China’s 1959 stance on LAC, giving strong objection, big statement

He said, “The Indian government has completely frozen the bank accounts of Amnesty International India, which was revealed on 10 September 2020, so all the work done by the organization has been stopped.” However, the government has said that amnesty is receiving foreign money illegally. Also Read – India embarrassed Pakistan for failing to act on terrorists

In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate searched Amnesty International’s headquarters in Bengaluru. These raids were carried out for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Act. The organization claimed that the attacks on Amnesty International India and other vocal human rights organizations, activists and human rights defenders were merely an extension of various “oppressive policies and continued attacks by the government on the truth-speakers”. Also Read – Dubai Authority told Air India Express: Dismiss Corona report of four Indian laboratories

Amnesty International India said, “This is a new incident in the series of continuous attacks by the Indian government on unfounded and motivated allegations against human rights organizations.” is.

(input language)