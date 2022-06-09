Among rumors of a new Silent Hill, we already have the first image of the next game from the authors of The Medium

The development team wants to raise the expectations of the public before announcing news.

Silent Hill, Silent Hill, Silent Hill. If you usually move around the field of video games, surely you have heard the supposed return of this franchise a thousand times. This rumor is accompanied by suspicious movements such as leaked images from Konami and vague responses from the Bloober Team, authors of The Medium and the studio that, according to rumors, would be in charge of this new installment of terror.

Bloober Team will reveal one of their projects soon. We will follow up with full details when the time is right.Bloober TeamWhat we do know 100% is that Bloober Team is preparing a new game within this genre, but details about said experience have not yet emerged. However, the development team is willing to continue playing the mystery and shares a unpublished image of his next adventure, which irremediably reminds us of Layers of Fear, a terrifying experience released in 2016.

The developer shares this news along with a message that invites us to stay tuned for the next few days: “Bloober Team will reveal one of his projects soon. We’ll follow up with full details when the time is right.” Considering that this studio has established itself as one of the partners of Summer Game Fest, we can expect news of this mystery installment in the days to come.

We keep dreaming, and that’s why we’ve already included a new Silent Hill in our list of games we’d love to see at Summer Game Fest. However, there are still many conferences ahead, so we do not rule out continuing to receive surprises in the various events scheduled so far. To be aware of the date, time and details of each broadcast, we recommend you take a look at our special summary.