Among Us and Fortnite join forces in the most anticipated crossover after their past clashes

Those who purchase Among Us or one of its DLCs on the Epic Games Store will receive various cosmetics in the battle-royale.

By surprise, Innersloth has announced a collaboration with Fortnite whereby all players who purchase Among Us or one of its DLCs on the Epic Games Store before June 9, 2023 will get a couple of cosmetic extras in the battle-royale. Beyond the content of the news itself, the crossover ends the discomfort among the creators of the social video game for a game world launched in 2021.

“Purchase Among Us or any Among Us Stars Pack via the Epic Games Launcher from June 9, 2022 to June 9, 2023 and get the Crewman Back Bling and Dance of Distraction emote for use in Fortnite,” we can read in the description of the crossover between both video games. We are thus before a purely cosmetic collaboration, but perhaps the beginning of something else.

Last year the controversy jumped after the announcement of Epic Games in an imposter way that was quite reminiscent of the title of finding the traitor of Innersloth. In fact, Epic Games soon recognized that it had been a source of inspiration. Over time, relations were normalized, until now, that Among Us will officially land on the battle-royale island, even if only as a decorative element.

Among Us continues its course, far from the success figures in the middle of the pandemic, and prepares a conversion to virtual reality devices that gave rise to talk in its trailer. For its part, Fortnite has just released Season 3 of Chapter 3: Good Wave, and according to well-informed video game sources it seems to be working on a first-person mode that could revolutionize the way of playing the successful battle-royale.

