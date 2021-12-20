Among Us outsells GTA Trilogy at launch in UK stores

Small surprise in the British top sales, which once again has the usual ones at the top of the table.

There were no major releases last week in the United Kingdom, but there were two releases that leave us curious: Among Us has managed to sell more copies in physical format than Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

At the moment the sales of the remastered Rockstar compilation in digital format are unknown, but this small hiccup could be a sign of its performance at a general level. Thus, the trilogy with GTA III: GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas did not exceed sixth place, lagging behind the title of social deduction of Innersloth, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the usual three of these sales lists British: FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard y Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

PS5 sales spike reported over the past weekGamesIndustry points out in its information that the rebound in sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is due to the arrival of new remittances from PS5 to merchants. We cannot, however, forget the new spider fever caused by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is on its way to being placed between the highest grossing films in history despite the pandemic.

Otherwise there is little to review of this top-10. Halo Infinite, which slipped into fourth position a week ago, drops to number 20, something to expect considering the presence of the video game on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

FIFA 22 (EA Sports) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation) Among Us (Innersloth) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar) Minecraft (Switch) (Xbox) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

If you want to know more, on the 3DGames pages you can find an analysis of GTA: The Trilogy dealing with some of its great strengths and weaknesses.

