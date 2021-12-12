Among Us premieres in VR: the dispute between Crewmembers and Imposters intensifies with a new trailer

The Innersloth team continues to innovate in its proposal and launches into new technological territory.

In just a couple of weeks, Among Us became a worldwide phenomenon. Although its proposal remains fresh thanks to the dozens of discussions between Crewmembers and Imposters, its creators have not stopped preparing updates so that the games are even more unpredictable. But it seems that the Innersloth team had a new dimension to conquer, and that is why they have announced the landing of Among Us. and VR.

Do you remember those times when an Imposter stabbed you in the back in the electrical room? A most frustrating feeling that will be intensified even more with virtual reality technology, which will allow us to solve minigames in first person and meet the Deceiver face to face. In other words, a way to maximize those little heart attacks that Among Us gives us.

No further details have been given about the functionalities of this new version, so it will be time to wait to know the launch date, specific platforms and other information. Beyond this, this idea seems to marry perfectly with the Among Us proposal, as this edition will give more than a scare to unsuspecting players who are inattentive to what is happening beyond their tasks.

The Game Awards 2021 It has given us a handful of surprises, which is why Among Us for VR is among the many announcements that the Geoff Keighley gala has given us. So that you do not miss any news, from 3D Games We are covering the event live, so don’t miss out on everything this awards show has to offer.

More about: The Game Awards 2021, Among Us, Innersloth and VR.